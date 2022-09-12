Mute (MUTE) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mute (MUTE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Mute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mute has a market cap of $9.83 million and $38,092.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mute has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mute alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00035441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,322.73 or 0.99879018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Mute Coin Profile

Mute (MUTE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official website is mute.io. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.