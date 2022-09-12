My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Achieves $1.62 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001944 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000566 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

DPET is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.