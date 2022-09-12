NAFTY Price Hits $0.0002 (NAFTY)

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One NAFTY coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NAFTY has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NAFTY has traded 80% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00745643 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014414 BTC.
NAFTY Profile
NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token.
NAFTY Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for NAFTY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAFTY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.