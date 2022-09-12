Nahmii Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.00 Million (NII)

Nahmii (NII) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Nahmii coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nahmii has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Nahmii has a total market capitalization of $14.00 million and $28,528.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nahmii

Nahmii uses the hashing algorithm. Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. Nahmii’s official website is www.nahmii.io. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork.

Nahmii Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nahmii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nahmii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

