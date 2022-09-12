Namecoin (NMC) Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $16.12 million and $5,450.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,231.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00573928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00243996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008945 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is namecoin.info. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

