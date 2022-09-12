Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $34,633.11 and approximately $3,854.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,265,276 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.