Nash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18,406.00 (NEX)

Nash (NEX) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Nash has a market cap of $6.26 million and $18,406.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nash has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00744252 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014392 BTC.
Nash Coin Profile
Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial.
Nash Coin Trading
