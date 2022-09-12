National Bank Financial Cuts Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to C$2.50

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRZBF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $2.23 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.