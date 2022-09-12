National Bankshares Trims Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Target Price to C$2.50

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRZ. TD Securities reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Transat A.T. Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$3.07 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$2.80 and a 12 month high of C$5.88. The company has a market cap of C$116.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.04.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

