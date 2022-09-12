Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0389 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $2,569.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000829 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001423 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00013585 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,400,345 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | BitcoinTalk | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

