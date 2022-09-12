NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $644.73 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00022456 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and $644.73 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00095655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00069750 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00031150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000319 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000269 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008770 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,574,591 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Block Explorer “

