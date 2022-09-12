Neblio Market Cap Hits $36.22 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 147.6% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00008311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $36.22 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UnoRe (UNORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ThePiggyGarden (TPG) traded 85.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lathaan (LTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Greenheart CBD (CBD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cyder Coin (CYDER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Babes and Nerds (BANC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,460,781 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

