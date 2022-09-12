NEM (XEM) Reaches Market Cap of $428.85 Million

NEM (XEM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, NEM has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. NEM has a total market capitalization of $428.85 million and approximately $24.37 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00169996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00097671 BTC.

NEM Coin Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system. NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015. Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’. LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

