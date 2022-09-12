Neo 24 Hour Volume Hits $51.15 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Neo has a market cap of $716.43 million and $51.15 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $10.16 or 0.00045497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035736 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,272.03 or 0.99769370 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035888 BTC.
About Neo
Neo (NEO) is a N/A coin that uses the dBFT2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.