Nerva (XNV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $146.00

Nerva (XNV) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nerva coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerva has a market cap of $98,855.49 and $146.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,339.97 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00743293 BTC.
About Nerva
Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nerva
