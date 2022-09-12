Netbox Coin (NBX) Trading 39.8% Lower Over Last Week

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $66,423.57 and $19.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026516 BTC.
Netbox Coin Coin Profile
Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global.
Netbox Coin Coin Trading
