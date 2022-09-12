Newton Price Down 3.6% This Week (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Newton has a total market cap of $4.94 million and $511,508.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,272.03 or 0.99769370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton (NEW) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.