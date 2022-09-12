Nexo Reaches Market Cap of $541.59 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $541.59 million and $15.41 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexo has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

