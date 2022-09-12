Nexus Price Tops $0.0676 (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $10,960.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Nexus
Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,084,647 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.
According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. In a nutshell, Nominated Proof-of-Stake (nPoS) is the process of selecting validators to be allowed to participate in the consensus protocol. NPoS is a variation of Proof-of-Stake and is used in Substrate-based Blockchains such as Kusama, Edgeware or Polkadot. Telegram Whitepaper “
Nexus Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.