NFT Price Hits $0.0000 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $21.29 and $456,621.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,228.81 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00051470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00475109 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005260 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists. The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.