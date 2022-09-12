NFTb Price Hits $0.0187 on Top Exchanges (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. NFTb has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $117,020.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One NFTb coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00751186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013421 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb launched on May 2nd, 2021. NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official website is nftb.io. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.

NFTb Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb is a curated marketplace that allows unique digital artwork to be traded and collected. Verified artists. All files are stored on IPFS and minted via BSC. NFTb is at NFT platform to allow creators to donate proceeds to a list of well know charities including:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.