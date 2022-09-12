Nicholas (Nick) Falloon Acquires 31,105 Shares of Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) Stock

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG – Get Rating) insider Nicholas (Nick) Falloon bought 31,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.20 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,536.00 ($69,605.59).

Nicholas (Nick) Falloon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Nicholas (Nick) Falloon bought 582,672 shares of Domain Holdings Australia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,520,191.25 ($1,063,070.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Domain Holdings Australia’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital, Consumer Solutions, and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through its listings portals on desktop and mobile, as well as through social media and print magazines.

