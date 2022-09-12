NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

NIKE Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $110.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.