Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Nimiq (NIM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $189,643.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018259 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,345,005,303 coins and its circulating supply is 9,778,005,303 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.