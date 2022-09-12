NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux lowered shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €45.00 ($45.92) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NNGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NN Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.02.

NN Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NNGRY stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. NN Group has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

NN Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.57%.

(Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Read More

