Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Now Covered by DNB Markets

DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a SEK 60 price objective on the stock.

NLTBF stock opened at 6.33 on Friday. Nolato AB has a 52-week low of 6.33 and a 52-week high of 9.00.

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and other industrial sectors in North America, Sweden, Asia, and other Europe region. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; manufactures pipette tips, deep-well plates, microtubes, and PCR products; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.

