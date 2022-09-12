NoLimitCoin (NLC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $448,069.62

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $448,069.62 and approximately $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 141.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid created to be the currency used in the upcoming Fantasy Football game, No Limits Fantasy Sports. NLC uses SHA256D as an algorithm and has a 2 minute block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.