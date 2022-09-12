North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 293,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 44.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 85,466 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth $407,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 117,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.