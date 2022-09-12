North West (TSE:NWC) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$38.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$40.00.

NWC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get North West alerts:

North West Stock Performance

North West stock opened at C$33.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. North West has a one year low of C$30.55 and a one year high of C$40.08.

North West Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. North West’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,393.60. In related news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at C$94,393.60. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel acquired 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.45 per share, with a total value of C$54,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at C$988,339.11. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 793 shares of company stock worth $22,700.

About North West

(Get Rating)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.