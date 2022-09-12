Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.3 %

NTIC stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,943,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

