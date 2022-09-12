Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.3 %
NTIC stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.
Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Northern Technologies International Company Profile
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
