Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOC opened at $491.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $497.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 99,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 106,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

