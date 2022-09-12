Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $130.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nova during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nova by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Stock Performance

Nova Company Profile

NVMI opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. Nova has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

