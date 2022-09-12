Nuco.cloud Price Hits $0.0218 on Major Exchanges (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $543,901.59 and approximately $46,718.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00774173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019632 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news.

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

