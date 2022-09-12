Nuco.cloud Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $543,973.71 and approximately $47,000.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00747310 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019114 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Coin Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
