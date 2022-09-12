NuCypher (NU) Hits Market Capitalization of $123.78 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $123.78 million and $80.12 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,235.49 or 0.99898397 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00036084 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NU is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is www.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. Youtube | Blog | Github “

According to CryptoCompare, "NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. Youtube | Blog | Github "

