Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Bought by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after buying an additional 744,832 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $173,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 49.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $746.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

