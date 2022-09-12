Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NCA opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

