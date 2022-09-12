Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NCA opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.00.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
