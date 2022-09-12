Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NAC opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

