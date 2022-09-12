Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NAC opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.