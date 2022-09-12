Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JCE opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

