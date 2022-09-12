Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JCE opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.60.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
