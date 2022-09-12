Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $159,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

