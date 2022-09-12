Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.38.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
