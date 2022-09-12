Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NID stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.