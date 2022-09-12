Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance
JLS stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $21.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.