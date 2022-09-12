Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

JLS stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

