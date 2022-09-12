Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

JPS stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 493,729 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 118,975 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

