Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 3rd

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

