Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 3rd

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
