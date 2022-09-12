Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 3rd

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JRS stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.