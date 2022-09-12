Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 3rd

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRSGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JRS stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.