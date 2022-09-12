Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 3rd

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of JRS stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
