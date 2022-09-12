Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 3rd

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
JSD opened at $12.59 on Monday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 80,137 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.