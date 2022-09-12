Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NBB opened at $17.38 on Monday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

