NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.2% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $144.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $359.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.