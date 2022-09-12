NXM Price Hits $56.17 on Top Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $56.17 or 0.00251689 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $370.37 million and approximately $1,060.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,316.31 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00051823 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00474848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00063689 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,785,096 coins and its circulating supply is 6,593,341 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

