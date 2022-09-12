NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,961 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,250,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $197,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 910.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 46,460 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 382,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $56,600,000 after acquiring an additional 47,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $168.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

